B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of RILY stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

