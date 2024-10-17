Loar Holdings, LLC’s (NYSE:LOAR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 22nd

Loar’s (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loar had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $308,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Loar has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.62.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Loar will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

