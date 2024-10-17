Investors Buy Large Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 67,551 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 418% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,043 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,513.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

