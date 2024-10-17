Rubrik, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 22nd (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik’s (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rubrik had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $752,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.
Rubrik Trading Down 0.7 %
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Rubrik
In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 462,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,909.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $3,278,327.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 462,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,909.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,329 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,803 over the last ninety days.
Institutional Trading of Rubrik
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $406,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
