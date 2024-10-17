PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $68,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,937 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $146.80 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.