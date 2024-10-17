Galaxy Payroll Group Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 22nd (NASDAQ:GLXG)

Galaxy Payroll Group’s (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 22nd. Galaxy Payroll Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Galaxy Payroll Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Galaxy Payroll Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLXG opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Galaxy Payroll Group has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Galaxy Payroll Group Company Profile

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

