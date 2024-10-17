Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $190.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,464.54 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $191.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

