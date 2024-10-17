Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in O-I Glass by 36.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE OI opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

