Investors Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company's revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xerox by 45.0% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

