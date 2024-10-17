Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

