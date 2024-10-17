Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.