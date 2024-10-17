Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.