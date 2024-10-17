Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

