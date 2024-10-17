Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

