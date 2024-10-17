Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Bank of America increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $278.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

