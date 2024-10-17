Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,525.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.67. Elys BMG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.