LKQ (LKQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY24 guidance at $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

