West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

WTBA opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

