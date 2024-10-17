Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

