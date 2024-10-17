FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstCash stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

