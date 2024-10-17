Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.