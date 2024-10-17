Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VLO stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What are earnings reports?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.