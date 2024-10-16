Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 273,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,074 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 904,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Trading Down 3.3 %

INTC stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

