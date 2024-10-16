529 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

