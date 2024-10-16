iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $63.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

