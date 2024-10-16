ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.