Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

