ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $255,000.

GBTC stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

