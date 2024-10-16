Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after purchasing an additional 227,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.