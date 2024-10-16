ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.