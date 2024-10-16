Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $202,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

