ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $194.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.