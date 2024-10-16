The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Decreased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

