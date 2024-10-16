ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 109 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after buying an additional 109,851 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,282,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,028,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,679,000 after buying an additional 86,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $10,329,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $283.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.72.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 40.68 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,836. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,836. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $1,109,400. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

