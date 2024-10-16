ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

