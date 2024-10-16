357 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after buying an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

