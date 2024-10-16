ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

