ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 328,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,620,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 181.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

