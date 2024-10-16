ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $65,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $99,523,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.55.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $478.47 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average of $436.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

