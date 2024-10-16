469 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,160,000 after purchasing an additional 209,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,241,000 after purchasing an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $157.06 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

