ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 631 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $210,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

