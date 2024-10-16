The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Decreased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 364,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,615. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.01.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

