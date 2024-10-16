2,003 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

