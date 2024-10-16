Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

