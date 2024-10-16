TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TTE stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

