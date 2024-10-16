Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,635,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $2,560,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $2,480,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BSM opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

