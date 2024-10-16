Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $243,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.