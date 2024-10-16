8,750 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ExlService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ExlService by 1,216.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

ExlService Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.