Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 8,760 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

F stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

