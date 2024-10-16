Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.