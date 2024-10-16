Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

